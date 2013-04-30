New Issue- GE Capital prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GE Capital UK Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date May 9, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
