New Issue-Svenska prices 400 mln stg 2016 FRN

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date May 10, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
