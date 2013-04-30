FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Svenska prices 400 mln stg 2016 FRN
April 30, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Svenska prices 400 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date May 10, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0927656529

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
