New Issue-Volkswagen Bank prices dual tranche deal

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranchee priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 6, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.91

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp

ISIN XS0927517911

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 8, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.482

Yield 1.238 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0927639780

* * * *

Payment Date May 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank &

Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

