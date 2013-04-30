New Issue-Caixabank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caixabank SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.708
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 287.2bp
over the OBL 165
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, CA-CIB, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
