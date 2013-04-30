FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - Portugal Telecom prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Portugal Telecom International

Finance BV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 8, 2020

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 356.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BESI, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI & HSBC

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0927581842

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
