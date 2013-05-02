New Zealand's Z Energy year profit falls

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd reported a 54 percent fall in its full year profit on Friday, as it readies for a likely public share float later this year.

The company, which operates around 300 petrol stations, fuel stops for trucks, and fuel infrastructure previously owned by Shell Oil, reported a net profit after tax of NZ$35 million ($29.7 million) for the year to March 31, compared with NZ$77 million profit last year.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, and financial instruments (EBITDAF) were NZ$195 million against the previous year’s NZ$172 million.

Z Energy is jointly owned by infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd and state pension fund New Zealand Superannuation, who bought it from Shell in 2010 for NZ$696 million.

Z Energy said fuel sales were flat but it lost market share as high fuel prices hit consumers. It said it would open new petrol stations and look to boost non-fuel retail sales.

It said it was also looking to reduce costs through direct import of refined fuel.

“We expect new international procurement contracts for refined fuel and crude oil negotiated by Z over the last 12 months to deliver substantial savings for the company,” chief executive Mike Bennetts said in a statement.

The company is building additional storage tanks at two major ports.

Infratil and the NZ Superannuation Fund are looking at selling between 40 and 60 percent through a share offer in the third quarter. They appointed bankers to manage the issue this week.

Z Energy has debt listed on the NZX.

($1=NZ$1.18)