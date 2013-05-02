FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond
May 2, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 6, 2018

Coupon 2.425 pct

Issue price 98.92

Reoffer price 98.92

Payment Date May 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB2F05

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
