New Issue-L-Bank prices 100 mln stg to 2017 bond

May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (L-Bank)
Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.096
Reoffer price 100.096
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Jan 2017 UKT
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 350 million sterling
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.