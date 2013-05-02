New Issue- ANZ Banking prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the
ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.586
Reoffer price 99.586
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.