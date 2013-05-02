FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ANZ Banking prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ANZ Banking prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the

ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.586

Reoffer price 99.586

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
