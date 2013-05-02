New Issue- Alpiq Holding prices 650 mln sfr perp bond

May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding AG

Issue Amount 650 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 457.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse, ZKB, BZ, BNP Paribas,

Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0212184037

Data supplied by International Insider.