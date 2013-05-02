FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Alpiq Holding prices 650 mln sfr perp bond
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Alpiq Holding prices 650 mln sfr perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding AG

Issue Amount 650 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 457.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse, ZKB, BZ, BNP Paribas,

Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0212184037

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
