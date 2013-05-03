New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln NOK to 2019 bond

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102.81

Reoffer price 102.81

Yield 2.492 pct

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0824094089

