New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2025 bond

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 108.597
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW, NordLB,
RBC Capital Markets, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
