New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 108.597

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW, NordLB,

RBC Capital Markets, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0807336077

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

