New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2025 bond

May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 108.597

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW, NordLB,

RBC Capital Markets, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0807336077

Data supplied by International Insider.