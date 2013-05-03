New Issue- TFL prices 400 mln stg 2045 bond

May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Transport for London (TFL)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date May 15, 2045
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.141
Yield 3.638 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2046 UKT
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
