New Issue-Leaseplan prices 150 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Leaseplan prices 150 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on friday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 05, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN XS0928987501

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
