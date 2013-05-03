New Issue-Landshypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2015 FRN

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 18, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 11.5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 11.5bp
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
