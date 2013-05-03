New Issue- BNG prices $350 mln 2018 FRN

May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

(BNG)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date May 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 28bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BMO

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Dutch

Data supplied by International Insider.