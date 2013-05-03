New Issue- BNG prices $350 mln 2018 FRN

May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date May 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 28bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BMO
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Dutch
