New Issue- Lansforsakringar adds 25 mln euros to 2015 FRN

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 25 million euro
Maturity Date March 3, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 36bp
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)
Denoms (M) 1
Notes The issue size will total 75 million euro
when fungible
