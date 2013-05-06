FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Sparebank prices 200 mln Sfr 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 30, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.116

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0213373290

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

