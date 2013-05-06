New Issue- Sparebank prices 200 mln Sfr 2018 bond

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 30, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.116
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
