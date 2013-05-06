New Issue- Sparebank prices 200 mln Sfr 2018 bond

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 30, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.116

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0213373290

