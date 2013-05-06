New Issue-Greentown China prices 2.5 mln renminbi 2016 bond

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Greentown China Holdings Limited
Guarantor All of the Issuer’s offshore Restricted Subsidiaries
Other than the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries and Designated
Offshore
Issue Amount 2.5 billion renminbi
Maturity Date May 13, 2016
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.625 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC (Asia), Standard Chartered Bank
(Hong Kong) Limited
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (S&P),
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.