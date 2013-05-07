FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN
May 7, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 60bp

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0931375827

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

