New Issue-EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2035 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2035

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 102.079

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41bp

Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs

International, JPMorgan, Natixis, SG

CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

The issue size will total 850

million euro when fungible

ISIN XS0878008225

