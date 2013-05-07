New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2022 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date October 31, 2022
Coupon 2.50 pct
Reoffer price 102.617
Yield 2.178 pct
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56bp
Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.