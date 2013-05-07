New Issue-Strabag prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Strabag

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.907

Spread 186.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct April 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International &

Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A109Z8

Data supplied by International Insider.