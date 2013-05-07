FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Strabag prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Strabag prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Strabag

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.907

Spread 186.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct April 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International &

Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A109Z8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

