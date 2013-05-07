New Issue-Strabag prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Strabag
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.907
Spread 186.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct April 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International &
Unicredit Bank Austria
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
