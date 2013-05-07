FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Huhtamaki Oyj prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond
May 7, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Huhtamaki Oyj prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Huhtamaki Oyj

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2020

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.571

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 278.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct DBR

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets & SEB

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
