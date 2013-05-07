New Issue- Volvo prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Guarantor Volvo AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.