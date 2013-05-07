New Issue- EBRD adds $250 mln to 2018 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.342

Yield 0.931 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.25 billion

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCJ13