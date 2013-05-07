New Issue- EBRD adds $250 mln to 2018 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.342
Yield 0.931 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.25 billion
when fungible