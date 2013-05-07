FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- EBRD adds $250 mln to 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EBRD adds $250 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.342

Yield 0.931 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.25 billion

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCJ13

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.