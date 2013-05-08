New Issue-L-Bank prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg GMBH(L-Bank)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 9, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.945
Reoffer price 99.945
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) L-Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.