New Issue-L-Bank prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-L-Bank prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg GMBH(L-Bank)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 9, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.945

Reoffer price 99.945

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) L-Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1C9ZT9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
