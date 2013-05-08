New Issue-L-Bank prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg GMBH(L-Bank)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 9, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.945

Reoffer price 99.945

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) L-Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1C9ZT9

