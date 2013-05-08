FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SBAB Bank prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN
May 8, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-SBAB Bank prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 16,2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
