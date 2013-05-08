New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2020 bond

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednessday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 103.555
Payment Date May 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling, M&U 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 750 Norwegian crown
when fungible
