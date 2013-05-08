FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednessday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 4, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 103.555

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling, M&U 0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 750 Norwegian crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0882238297

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
