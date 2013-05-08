New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.852
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
