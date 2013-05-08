FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN
May 8, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.852

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1R0584

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

