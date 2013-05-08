New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.852

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1R0584

