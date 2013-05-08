FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 110.084

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42.6bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, RBS,

Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.15 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

