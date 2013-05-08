FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KEXIM adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- KEXIM adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.89

Reoffer price 99.89

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.0 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law XXX

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0925003732

Temporary ISIN XS0932039505

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
