New Issue- KEXIM adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.89

Reoffer price 99.89

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.0 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law XXX

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0925003732

Temporary ISIN XS0932039505

Data supplied by International Insider.