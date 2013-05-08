FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2033 bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2033 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2033

Coupon 2.658 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.6575 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1RE368

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

