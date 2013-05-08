New Issue- Network Rail prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor Financial indemnity from UK Government
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date May 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.552
Yield 0.967 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue