New Issue- Network Rail prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 2:57 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Network Rail prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial indemnity from UK Government

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date May 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.552

Yield 0.967 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

