New Issue-EIB prices $5.0 bln 2016 bond

May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date August 15, 2016

Coupon 0.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.804

Spread 21.35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct Due 2016 UST

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 100 - 10 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.