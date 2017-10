May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date May 22, 2023

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.592

Yield 4.05 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York