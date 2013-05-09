New Issue- NWB prices A$100 mln 2023 bond

May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date April 11, 2023

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.0395

Yield 4.6175 pct

Spread 146 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date May 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law NSW

