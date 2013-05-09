FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-HSBC prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN
May 9, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-HSBC prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower HSBC Bank Plc

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0932714594

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

