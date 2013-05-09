New Issue-HSBC prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower HSBC Bank Plc
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
