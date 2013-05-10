FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volkswagen Leasing prices 175 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen Leasing prices 175 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing Gmbh

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services A.G

Issue Amount 175 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40 bp

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

