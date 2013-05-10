New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 7, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.36
Issue price 100.556
Reoffer price 100.556
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 0.145
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockhlom
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
