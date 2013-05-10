FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 12:37 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 7, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.36

Issue price 100.556

Reoffer price 100.556

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 0.145

Payment Date May 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockhlom

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0004950004

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
