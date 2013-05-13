FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-Foreign ownership of Indian stocks at 8-yr high - BofA-Merrill
May 13, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-Foreign ownership of Indian stocks at 8-yr high - BofA-Merrill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) ownership of India’s main BSE share index stocks touched its highest in eight years as of the January-March quarter, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research report. * During the Jan-March quarter, FIIs were net buyers of Indian equities, while domestic mutual fund companies and state-owned insurer LIC were sellers, it said. * Key stocks bought by FIIs during the quarter were NTPC Ltd , Axis Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and ITC Ltd, BofA-Merrill said. * GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Health Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Coal India Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power were the key stocks sold by foreign investors in the three-month period. * According to regulatory data, FIIs have been net buyers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total investment for the year to $12.70 billion.

