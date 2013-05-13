New Issue-Luzern prices 100 mln SFR 2043 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Luzern Kanton
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 12, 2043
Coupon 1.52 pct
Reoffer price 100.057
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
