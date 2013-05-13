New Issue-Luzern prices 100 mln SFR 2043 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Luzern Kanton

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 12, 2043

Coupon 1.52 pct

Reoffer price 100.057

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0214010677

