New Issue-LFA prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower LFA Forderbank Bayern
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 23, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer’s DIP programme
