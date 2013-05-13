FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LFA prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN
May 13, 2013

New Issue-LFA prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower LFA Forderbank Bayern

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000LFA1370

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

