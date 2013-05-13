FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2016 FRN
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.009

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1R0550

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.