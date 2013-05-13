New Issue-PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2016 FRN

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 100.009
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro
When fungible
