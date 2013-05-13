New Issue-ASB Finance prices 200 mln SFR 2019 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ASB Finance Limited, London Branch
Guarantor ASB Bank Limited, Auckland
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.573
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
