New Issue-ASB Finance prices 200 mln SFR 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ASB Finance prices 200 mln SFR 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited, London Branch

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited, Auckland

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.573

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0214027606

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

