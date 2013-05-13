FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FCE Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-FCE Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FCE Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.456

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.7bp

Over the 0.25 pct 2018 OBL

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays capital, Deutsche Bank &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0933505967

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
