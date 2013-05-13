New Issue-Banco Popular adds 400 mln euros to 2017 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 105.217

Yield 2.6796 pct

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BPE, CACIB, HSBC & SGCIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN ES0413790173

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.