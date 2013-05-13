New Issue-Rabobank Nederland prices 1.5 bln euro 2023 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.228

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111.1bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Rabobank & RBC Capital Markets

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

