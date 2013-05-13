New Issue-Repsol prices 1.2 bln euro 2020 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rapsol International Finance BV

Guarantor Repsol SA

Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.414

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.