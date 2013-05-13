New Issue- Telenor prices multi currency dual tranche deal

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Telenor ASA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date 22 May 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.787
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.4 bp
over the 0.625 pct April 2018 UST
Denom(k) 200-1
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million Euro
Maturity Date 22 May 2025
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer Yield 2.516 pct
Reoffer price 99.836
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.6 bp
over the 1.5 pct Feb 2023 DBR
Denom(k) 100-1
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched off the issuer’s EMTN Programme
