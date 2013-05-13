New Issue- Telenor prices multi currency dual tranche deal

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Telenor ASA

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date 22 May 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.787

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.4 bp

over the 0.625 pct April 2018 UST

Denom(k) 200-1

ISIN XS0933241373

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million Euro

Maturity Date 22 May 2025

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer Yield 2.516 pct

Reoffer price 99.836

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.6 bp

over the 1.5 pct Feb 2023 DBR

Denom(k) 100-1

ISIN XS0933241456

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched off the issuer’s EMTN Programme

